Mountain county schools delay class, opt for remote learning because of wintry weather

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools in the North Carolina mountain counties delayed class Monday due to hazardous weather conditions.
Caldwell County Schools issued a 2-hour delay as freezing rain was in the forecast. The district’s WrapAround Program, the before and after school program, will also operate on a 2-hour delay.
Watauga County Schools will learn remotely Monday due to the inclement weather. All students in-person or WVA who would have had direct instruction will now join their classes remotely from home.
Ashe and Avery County Schools will also operate on a 2-hour delay Monday due to freezing rain. A decision on whether to cancel class will be made for 7 a.m. for Ashe County Schools and by 7:30 a.m. for Avery County Schools.
Mitchell County Schools are also operating on a 2-hour delay.
A wintry mix is hitting north of I-40 and it looks to stay wet through at least the early afternoon hours. Rain is hitting most of the WBTV viewing area. Click here for the latest forecast.
