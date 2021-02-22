Middle Tenn. crews rescue calf stranded in frozen pond

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Middle Tennessee crews rescued a calf stranded in a frozen pond Wednesday afternoon.
The Ashland City Fire Department took to social media to let everyone know the calf was rescued after it was discovered in a frozen pond unable to make it back to dry land.
“Firefighters were able to reach the bull through the ice, secure it with a rope, and lead it back up the slippery bank,” the post reads.
Fire officials said the calf is safe and expected to make a full recovery.
