FIRST ALERT: Rain chances drop late Monday afternoon, evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Steady downpours turn to scattered showers through Monday afternoon as rain chances gradually taper off as the day ends. Meanwhile, high temperatures will reach the lower 50s under decreasing clouds before sunset today.
The cold front today’s wet weather will pull out of the region this evening, leading to clear skies and chilly temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning.
After starting out with temperatures in the just above freezing in Charlotte tomorrow morning, temperatures will soar to the mid 60s by Tuesday afternoon under wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be breezy at time especially in the high country, but overall expect quiet and unseasonably warm conditions.
The warm and dry trend rolls on through Thursday before another cold front treks through region Thursday evening into Friday morning. Waves of rain and storms will be more common than not Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
