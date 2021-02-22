First Alert Monday, yet a nice warm-up for midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will be on the increase overnight with developing rain showers to a wintry mix for the Monday morning commute.
Charlotte and the Piedmont will start off as cold rain, yet the NC foothills and mountains may see a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow around daybreak Monday with minimal accumulations, yet slick spots possible. Scattered rain showers will linger into the mid-afternoon, with clearing skies by the late afternoon and early evening hours.
Monday morning low temperatures will range from the mid-30s around Charlotte, to the upper 20s around Boone.
Monday afternoon will feature high temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, with lower 40s in the mountains.
Pleasant, spring-like weather develops for midweek, with high temperatures warming into the 60s Tuesday through Thursday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Another chance for scattered rain develops Friday into next weekend with high temperatures cooling back into the lower 50s.
Have a great start to the week and have your rain gear for Monday.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
