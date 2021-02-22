Feeling like spring through midweek, with late week rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold mornings and mild afternoons will develop for midweek, with plenty of sunshine. Clearing skies develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 30s around Charlotte, to upper 20 in the mountains. Tuesday will feature sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures warming to around 65 degrees around Charlotte, to the upper 40s in the mountains. Tuesday will feature gusty winds for the mountains, with wind gusts around 40 mph. The piedmont is not expected to be as windy, yet a steady breeze may develop during the day.
Plenty of sunshine returns for Wednesday, with high temperatures nearing 70 degrees around Charlotte! It will even feel milder in the mountains, where temperatures will be in the mid-50s.
A stray shower may be possible for the NC mountains Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, as a weak cold front approaches the region. The front will mainly bring some extra clouds for Thursday, yet partly cloudy skies will still make for a nice day, with high temperatures remaining in the lower 60s.
Scattered rain showers are possible Friday into the weekend, yet the timing of the rain and rain coverage is still uncertain. Temperatures are expected to be cooler as well, with high temperatures around 50 degrees for Friday, with 50s continuing into the weekend.
Next Monday, is the 1st day of March, with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated rain showers possible. High temperatures generally look to be in the lower 60s.
Enjoy the sunshine and milder temperatures while we have them!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
