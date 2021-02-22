Feeling like spring through midweek, with late week rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold mornings and mild afternoons will develop for midweek, with plenty of sunshine. Clearing skies develop tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the lower 30s around Charlotte, to upper 20 in the mountains. Tuesday will feature sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures warming to around 65 degrees around Charlotte, to the upper 40s in the mountains. Tuesday will feature gusty winds for the mountains, with wind gusts around 40 mph. The piedmont is not expected to be as windy, yet a steady breeze may develop during the day.