Charlotte skyline to light up pink to honor 7-year-old girl who died from asthma attack

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Every year, this beautiful girl’s mother goes big to support asthma awareness. This year she’s asking for your support again - it requires little effort and no money - in memory of her daughter.
Alexandrya “Lexie” McCallum died from an asthma attack in 2005 at the age of 7. Her birthday would be next Friday, March 5. This year she’d be turning 24.
Every year her mom, Melissa Calvert, invites you to wear pink on March 5. It was Lexi’s favorite color.
She then asks you to post something on your social media about something or someone who takes your breath away. Then use the hashtag: #TakesMyBreathAway.
It can be a picture, quote, or video. Just include the hashtag. You could even post about someone who #TakesMyBreathAway.
A flyer is below with more. Feel free to spread the word and help this mother who doesn’t want to have her daughter be forgotten, and who remembers her every year by helping others with asthma.
-Molly
PS: The Wells Fargo lights on the Duke Energy Center (tall building in Charlotte’s skyline) will be pink on March 5th, for Lexie.
