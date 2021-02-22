Catawba County Schools, deputies warn parents of child exploitations after two recent incidents

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and Catawba County School district are warning parents and students after two students were allegedly contacted by people trying to exploit them over the internet.
Deputies and school officials say two students were recently contacted on their Chromebook through chatrooms linked to internet-based gaming sites.
Officials say they gave the students a link and invited them to a Zoom meeting where they attempted to exploit the students by soliciting inappropriate images and videos.
Now, deputies and school leaders are working together to “minimize the potential for further targeting of students.”
“Catawba County Schools and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office are issuing this joint message to remind parents of the importance of monitoring your child’s online activities whether using Chromebooks, home computers, laptop computers, cellphones or any other device,” a joint statement read.
Officials say that if your child is contacted by the internet by someone they don’t know, they need to tell their children not to start any conversation with them, and then notify a school administrator or School Resource Officer.
Tips for keeping children safe on the internet:
- Do not allow your child to have unsupervised access to devices capable of accessing the internet.
- Devices, when not in use, should be stored, charged and located in a specific area.
- Students should not communicate with anyone online that they do not personally know.
- Students should not access (click on) any link forward to them from an unknown source.
- It is encouraged that parents filter any services for their home internet to help monitor their child’s activity.
