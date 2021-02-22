Cabarrus County students earn awards from American Legion

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two students from Cabarrus County Schools have been recognized for their acts of kindness and patriotism by the American Legion Auxiliary national headquarters.
According to the Cabarrus County Schools Schools, Bayla Jordan and Addison Perkins won Good Deed Awards for their efforts.
Bayla Jordan from Hickory Ridge High School was awarded for creating greeting cards that included gift cards from businesses and restaurants for 50 veterans during Christmas.
Addison Perkins from JN Fries Magnet School was awarded for collecting items for deployed members of the five military branches instead of presents for her 11th birthday.
