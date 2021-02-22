Air Force identifies one of two pilots killed in jet crash

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - The military revealed the identity of one of two pilots killed in Friday’s crash of a jet from Columbus Air Force Base.
The Air Force said Scot Ames, Jr., 24, was the instructor pilot in the T-38 trainer that went down near the airport in Montgomery, Alabama.
He was from Pekin, Indiana. He married his wife, Audra, in June of last year.
We still don’t know the name of the Japanese air force student pilot who died in the crash.
According to the U.S. Air Force, that pilot’s name “will be provided according to Japan’s established process.”
