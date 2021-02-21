94-year-old marine recruiter reunites with former recruits after over 50 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former marine recruiter from Columbus got a special surprise this morning at the VFW Post on Victory Drive.
94-year-old Charles Harp reunited with some of his former recruits from 55 years ago at a surprise breakfast today.
Some of the recruits wanted to surprise him after finding out Harp’s daughter brought him home to Columbus after he recently lost his wife.
“He always did a very good job we are very pleased with him we are blessed to be able to see him at 94 we thought getting together and giving him a plaque would be something his daughter is going to listen to him rave about for a very long time,” said David Knopf, coordinator of the event.
They presented Harp with a plaque at the breakfast.
