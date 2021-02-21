VACCINE TEAM: Can I get vaccinated if I currently have COVID-19?

By WBTV Web Staff | February 20, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 11:15 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As more people become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine when North Carolina moves to Group 3 this coming week, viewers have been submitting questions about the vaccine.

Question: Can I get vaccinated for COVID-19 if I am currently infected with the virus? n

In short, no, you can’t.

According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 who have symptoms should wait to be vaccinated until they have recovered.

This guidance also applies to people who get COVID-19 before getting their second dose of vaccine.

