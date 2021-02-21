VACCINE TEAM: Can I get vaccinated if I am pregnant?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine is expanded its eligibility.
Teachers and daycare staff are next in line to get vaccinated.
A viewer asked WBTV’s Vaccine Team about the vaccine and pregnancy.
Question: If I am pregnant can I get my COVID-19 vaccination?
The answer is Yes.
If you are pregnant, you may choose to be vaccinated when it’s available to you.
According to the CDC, There is currently no evidence that antibodies formed from COVID-19 vaccination cause any problem with pregnancy.
