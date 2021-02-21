Ty Gibbs stuns grandfather, wins in first career NASCAR race

By Jenna Fryer (Associated Press) | February 20, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 11:53 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ty Gibbs stunned his grandfather by winning in his very first NASCAR national series race.

The 18-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs took an off-roading adventure through the road course at Daytona International Speedway for the surprise victory.

He won eight ARCA races over the last two seasons then jumped two steps to make his NASCAR debut Saturday.

