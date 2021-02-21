Sun for Sunday - First Alert for rain on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you liked yesterday’s sun, we will enjoy more today. Highs will be in the low 50s like yesterday also.
Monday is a different story. Rain will be back in the picture as many CMS kids are getting back to school for the first time in a while. Showers are possible at any time, so go ahead and dig out the rain gear today to be ready. The mountains could start the day with a winter mix before you transition back over to all rain. Highs will reach the low 50s and the low 40s in the mountains.
Tuesday will start a new trend. After a long stretch of chilly days, we will return to the 60s on Tuesday. We’ll stay there through Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances remain low throughout that time.
By Friday, another system moves this way. Highs will fall back to the low 50s with rain chances both Friday and Saturday.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.