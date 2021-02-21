Kerr: Green ‘crossed the line’ in Warriors’ loss to Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Draymond Green lost his cool and the Golden State Warriors lost another game.
After Green picked up two technical fouls and was ejected with 9.3 seconds left for arguing the outcome of a jump ball, Terry Rozier hit an off-balance jumper from the left corner as time expired to give the Charlotte Hornets a 102-100 victory Saturday night Rozier finished with 36 points.
The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down with the jump ball. Green immediately began jumping around the court, screaming at players and officials arguing.
Rozier sank two free throws for the technical fouls to tie it, then hit the winner.
