Duke upsets No. 7 Virginia 66-65 for 3rd straight ACC win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored the go-ahead basket on a reverse layup with 1:58 left and Duke came up with a final-possession stop to upset No. 7 Virginia 66-65.
Matthew Hurt scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils, who claimed a much-needed third straight win to improve their uncertain chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
Kihei Clark missed a final 3-point try for the win for Virginia, which was coming off a loss at No. 16 Florida State.
Jay Huff had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.
