Sunny and cool end to the weekend with a First Alert for Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will be clear and cold with low temperatures cooling into the mid-20s around Charlotte to upper teens in the mountains.
After a frosty morning, Sunday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower 50s around Charlotte and across the piedmont.
The NC mountains will be sunny, yet cold, with high temperatures only in the upper 30s.
A First Alert has been issued for Monday with scattered rain showers possible throughout the day.
The NC mountains and foothills may start off with some freezing rain and/or sleet early Monday morning, as morning low temperatures will range from the mid-30s around Charlotte to upper 20s around Boone.
Monday afternoon will feature high temperatures in the lower 50s with rain tapering off by Monday evening as a cold front moves through the Carolinas.
Pleasant, spring-like weather develops for midweek, with high temperatures warming into the 60s Tuesday through Thursday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Another chance for scattered rain develops Friday into next weekend with high temperatures cooling back into the lower 50s.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend, and get the latest weather updates on the go with the free WBTV Weather app for your mobile device.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.