Police conducting homicide investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in east Charlotte.
The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday night on the 7600 block of Waterford Ridge Drive, near the Waterford Creek Apartments.
Police initially referred to the death as “suspicious,” before upgrading it to a homicide.
When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Abdulkhaleq Juhaish inside a vehicle, originally unresponsive, but later found to have an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
