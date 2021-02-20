Police investigating after restaurant broken into, vandalized

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A University City restaurant is working to operate normally after someone broke in Wednesday night.
According to the owner of Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, someone smashed their way in and tried to steal cash from the registers. But they didn’t get any.
The person then trashed the office and front counter area.
Owner Tara Quinones says it feels like someone broke into her own home.
“I’m going to try not to cry. This is my home. I’m here very often more than I’m at my home and I feel like somebody came in my house and I have a 6-year-old and 19-year-old girls and they’re here all the time,” said Quinones. “It’s every scary I haven’t slept in the last two days maybe four hours. I’m very exhausted.”
Quinones says the burglar smashed the camera in her office -- but not before the camera captured clear images of the person’s face.
She says investigators were able to take fingerprints at the restaurant. She says police know who did this, and told her it’s just a matter of time before they are arrested.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.