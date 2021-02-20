Officers investigating Rock Hill, S.C. homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are investigating a late-night shooting Friday that left one person dead.
Officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Rich Street just before midnight. They found a 29-year-old male lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with life threatening injuries but later died. The case is now being investigated as a homicide.
If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.
