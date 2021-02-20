3 North Carolina men arrested after attempted to steal catalytic converter in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three men from Charlotte, North Carolina have been arrested in connection with attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in South Columbia.
Rem Rcom, Theo Ksor, and Thobour Sing have been charged with criminal conspiracy, malicious injury to property, and damaging/tampering with a vehicle.
At approximately 4:00 a.m. Friday, officers with the Columbia Police Department were dispatched to the Rosewood neighborhood receiving a 911 call about suspicious activity.
Officials say Rcom, Ksor, and Sing were conspiring to steal a catalytic converter from a Honda at a home on the 800 block of South Woodrow Street.
After leaving the scene, the suspects were stopped in their getaway car by CPD officers and taken into custody without incident.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.