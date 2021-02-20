Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccination at new Kannapolis ballpark

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis turned into a COVID-19 vaccination site on Saturday.
The vaccine shots were provided by Atrium Health, and preregistered appointments were not required.
Officials say people eligible to receive the vaccine could walk up to the stadium and get their shot from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., or whenever they ran out of the vaccine.
Health officials say they had between 900 and 1,000 doses of the vaccine to administer.
Those who were vaccinated at the baseball stadium, home of the minor league Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, said the entire process was quick and painless.
“I planned on getting it anyway,” said Doug Looney. “It was not an inconvenience. It was really quick and simple.”
Kathy Songer, who received the vaccination with her husband Denny Songer, said she was skeptical about the vaccination, at first, but then felt it was safer to get her first vaccine on Saturday,
“I’ve heard pros and cons, but at our age, we decided we better get it,” Kathy Songer said.
“It was quick and painless,” Denny Songer added.
Jimmy Kerley told WBTV he had wanted the vaccination since it was approved but didn’t want to go through the trouble of setting up an appointment over the phone or computer.
“I wanted the vaccination since it first came out, but they make it so hard for us older people because we don’t know how to use computers,” Kerley said. “My friend called me about this one this morning.”
Saturday’s vaccine clinic in Kannapolis was set up for those in underserved communities but was available for anyone eligible.
“I feel great. The shot didn’t hurt,” Kerley said. “I’d take the second one today if they would give it to me.”
