Fort Mill police investigating shooting at Circle K

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting outside of a Circle K left one injured.
Police responded to the convenience store’s 681 US Highway 21 Bypass location around 11:15 p.m. When they got there, they found a male on the ground with a gunshot wound, surrounded by a group of people.
He was taken to an area hospital.
Investigators believe the shots were fired from inside a gold colored vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord. They believe the car had a Black male and female inside.
The two fled the scene and were headed west on Sutton Road toward Interstate 77.
There is no known motive at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FMPD Criminal Investigations Division, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.
