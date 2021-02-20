First Alert Monday for a return to rain and ice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have a wonderful weekend on tap with bright skies and plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will remain cooler-than-average. Nonetheless, compared to what we experienced earlier this week, by comparison, it will be delightful.
On the other side of the weekend, things change fast. By daybreak Monday rain and ice quickly roll back into the region. Although this time, any freezing rain that falls will be brief and light and confined to areas along and north of I-40.
For most of us, it will be the rain that is ultimately the most disruptive.
Beyond Monday, sunshine will burst back on Tuesday and this time it will bring along some milder weather as highs will surge into the mid and upper 60s. If you’re tired of the damp and chill weather you have a lot to look forward to!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
