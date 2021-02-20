Davidson returns to court with 101-51 win over Southern Virginia

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics
DAVIDSON, N.C. -- After a 26-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols, the Davidson Wildcats cruised past Division III Southern Virginia 101-51 Friday afternoon in Belk Arena.
The Wildcats (11-5) scored 17 of the game’s first 20 points and never looked back while surpassing the century mark for the first time this season.
Kellan Grady led all scorers with 25 points. He hit four of his first five shots, including three from beyond the arc, and scored 11 of Davidson’s first 17 points. The senior guard finished 9-of-13 from the floor, including seven treys.
Grant Huffman scored a season-high 16 points, Bates Jones added a career-best 15, Emory Lanier scored the first 11 points of his career and David Kristensen chipped in a career-high 10 to go along with 8 rebounds and 4 assists.
As a team, the Wildcats shot 56.7 percent, drilled 18 3-pointers and handed out 23 assists on 38 field goals.
Davidson’s lead reached 36 in the first half and peaked at the final score following a Drew Dibble jumper with 32 seconds left.
Conner Marchant paced the Knights with 10 points.
Up Next
Davidson returns to Atlantic 10 play Sunday with a trip to St. Bonaventure. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.
