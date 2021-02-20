Concerns about injuries during this spring football season on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The concerns for elevated injuries in the spring season starts with the shorten preseason. For CMS teams, it’s only 18 days to prepare for a very physical sport.
“18 days is not a lot of time,” said Dr. James Fleischli of OrthoCarolina.
Fleishli is very concerned about soft tissue injuries like ankle sprains and muscle strains.
But he as well as other coaches are concerns more about the rise of ACL tears which take 9 months to fully heal.
“If you have less preseason conditioning, you may be at increased risk because of less muscle strength, less coordination, less flexibility, and that could put you at increase risk for strains and spains,” said Fleishli.
That brings us to the fact that North Carolina public schools will play 2 football seasons in the calendar year. Do the math and an ACL tear in this spring season would put you out in the fall. But some of those sprains and strains could be a concern come August.
“Two seasons in a year, what you worry about is cumulative trauma over the course of two season, lingering injuries that haven’t had the proper time to get better,” said Fleishli. “They need time to rest.”
“You’re going to have soft tissue injuries just off the strength and conditioning alone and now you add in the fields, it’s a huge concern,” said Independence head coach Mike Natoli.
It has rained 8 of the last 10 days turning practice fields into mud pits. Sure teams can go in the gym and practice but there is nothing better than preparing on a field. But fields with terrible footing raises the chances of injuries.
And here is the trickle down effect. Numbers are down in high school football participation. Part of that is COVID related as any coach will tell you, they can recruit 9th graders to come out for football by walking the halls of their very schools but with no school in session...
“Now you’re losing back up players,” said A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome. “I can see you have enough injuries on these wet fields that you end up with not enough players to play a game or finish a season and it not be COVID related, it would be injury related.”
Practice fields are struggling, but what about the game fields. Most schools have planted winter rye grass and they are holding up well as they host soccer and lacrosse and starting next week, football.
And while a lot of coaches are concerned, starting next Friday at 7 or 7:30, the excitement will be there because...
“We’re getting to play football!” said coach Newsome.
