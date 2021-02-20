Charlotte soccer fans disappointed by Charlotte FC season ticket prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Many soccer fans are not happy with the pricing of season tickets for Charlotte’s professional soccer team.
Charlotte FC, the Queen City’s new professional soccer team, announced Friday that season tickets for the club’s inaugural season would be going on sale. Fans were not happy when they saw the price breakdown on the team’s website.
Season tickets in several sections of Bank of America Stadium cost well over $1000 per seat. Additionally, fans are required to buy a personal seat license (PSL) for hundreds more dollars.
This rubbed fans like south Charlotte resident Jordon Burton the wrong way.
“Being the only club in the MLS to use PSLs is ridiculous to me. I think it’s insane,” said Burton in an interview with WBTV Friday.
The soccer fan said he had already paid a deposit for two season tickets, but will no longer buy them after seeing the prices. He is not the only one who is unhappy. Charlotte FC’s ticket sales announcement on Twitter was met with a flurry of angry tweets from soccer fans.
“It’s absolutely embarrassing and absurd what they’re charging for PSLs,” wrote one Twitter user.
“This is absolutely insane and I hope nobody pays these prices,” wrote another fan.
Felipe Cardenas covers professional soccer for The Athletic. He spoke to WBTV about the ticket pricing in a Zoom interview Friday night.
“I think from my perspective, I say clearly Charlotte FC and their front office has data. They have data that has allowed them to make this decision,” said Cardenas. “They’ve done their homework and clearly they’re confident that their market research has allowed them to do this.”
Burton explained that while he is disappointed in the ticket prices, he will still root for Charlotte FC.
“It was so exciting to have a team here and it’s just a bad taste in my mouth,” said Burton. “I know that eventually I will love this team and I’m sure we will as a family, but it’s gonna take some getting over.”
When WBTV reached out to Charlotte FC for a comment on the ticket pricing, a spokesperson for the team responded saying that any fan with concerns should contact the ticket office.
