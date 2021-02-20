Charlotte church with events resulting in 200 COVID-19 cases hosts vaccination site

By WBTV Web Staff | February 20, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST - Updated February 20 at 11:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -A Charlotte church that held convocation events that resulted in hundreds of COVID-19 cases hosted a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The United House of Prayer, on Beatties Ford Road, accommodated more than 500 appointments.

Mecklenburg County officials told WBTV that all 500 appointments were filled, plus several walk-ins.

Back in October, events at the United House of Prayer led to more than 200 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.

“Maybe part of the reason why is to make up for what happened during the complications and the other reason I guess is it’s the right thing to do,” Mr. Stewart said. “Either way, 75 percent of people there are probably older.

