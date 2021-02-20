CATS bus involved in fatal accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following an overnight accident involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus.
The accident took place around 2 a.m. Saturday on I-77 southbound.
Lanes were closed at Sunset Road.
Huntersville Fire Department confirmed that one patient has died.
According to a representative from CATS, the initial investigation revealed that the bus was “deadheading,” or returning to the garage for the night, when a second vehicle hit the bus head-on. Officials say the second car was traveling in the wrong direction in the toll lane.
The driver of the car has died. The identity of the decedent has not yet been released.
The bus driver was treated at an area hospital and is stable at this time.
There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the wreck.
Detail surrounding the accident are limited, and this is an active investigation.
