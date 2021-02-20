Beautiful weekend but a First Alert for Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I think we’ve earned a nice weekend, right?
We will see the sun both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be cool as we only reach the upper 40s today and the low 50s tomorrow. The average high is now 56°. We’ll be running below average but at least we get a break from the wet weather. Tomorrow morning’s low will be in the mid 20s.
Monday, the rain catches back up with us - but only for one day. There is a chance for a shower at any time, especially toward the afternoon. The mountains could begin the day with a winter mix that should transition to all rain. Highs will reach the mid 50s.
The sun AND mild temperatures return by Tuesday. Are you ready for the 60s? We will be around 60° on Tuesday and in the mid 60s Wednesday and Thursday. The rain should leave us alone, too.
By Friday, we get back to reality. There’s another chance for showers and highs will be in the low 50s.
