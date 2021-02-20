Avery County second dose catchup clinic held, plans for teachers announced

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - Avery County had to double up it’s planned second vaccine dose clinic at the Agriculture Center on Friday after Thursday’s clinic was cancelled due to icy weather.
Officials adjusted some appointments to fit two days worth of shots into one. It worked.
“We have a great team,” said Health Director Debbie Gragg.
As the clinic was held, officials developed a plan for next week. Because no doses were sent to Avery County in recent days due to the weather in Texas, officials expect to get at least twice the normal allotment next week.
They plan to hold another first-shot clinic at the Agriculture Center but also put the brand new Mobile Health Clinic trailers to use.
Instead of having teachers come to clinics, they plan to take the clinics to them. The trailers will be sent to seven schools.
So far, says County manager Phillip Barrier, many teachers have signed up.
“200, and that includes bus drivers and staff,” Barrier said.
More may join that list. Barrier hopes the state will start sending more than the allotment of vaccine they have been getting, currently a couple of hundred first shot doses a week.
“Whatever they send, we can handle it,” he said.
