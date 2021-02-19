Woman arrested in Lancaster Co. hit and run

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a pedestrian was struck in January in Lancaster, S.C.
Police arrested Carolyn Crook in connection to the event. Officers allege she struck James Rollings around 8:39 p.m. Jan. 21. Rollings had been walking near Airport Road and Hillcrest Avenue.
He was taken to an area hospital.
Crook was charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury.
The incident is still under investigation.
