Woman arrested in Lancaster Co. hit and run
By WBTV Web Staff | February 19, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 3:51 PM

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made after a pedestrian was struck in January in Lancaster, S.C.

Police arrested Carolyn Crook in connection to the event. Officers allege she struck James Rollings around 8:39 p.m. Jan. 21. Rollings had been walking near Airport Road and Hillcrest Avenue.

He was taken to an area hospital.

Crook was charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury.

The incident is still under investigation.

