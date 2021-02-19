We asked all 50 GOP senators whether they agree with Trump that he won the election. Only 5 responded

The only Republican senator up for reelection in 2022 who voted to convict Mr. Trump was Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and her state just reformed its election process. Alaska voters passed a ballot measure in November that ensures the top four candidates in the primary advance to the general election and creates ranked-choice voting in the general election. Because the top candidates advance regardless of party — rather than the system in which one Republican and one Democrat competes in the general election — ranked-choice systems tend to give moderate candidates an advantage. The new rules mean that Mr. Trump’s influence, were he to support Murkowski’s primary challenger(s), would be diluted.