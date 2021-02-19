VACCINE TEAM: Will giving blood reduce antibodies to COVID-19?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Vaccine Team is committed to getting you verified information about the COVID-19 vaccine. We got this question from Charles who donates blood on a regular basis, Will giving blood reduce my antibodies to COVID-19?
The Vaccine Team reached out to One Blood, it is the organization responsible for distributing blood products across the Carolinas.
The answer from Pat Michaels: “No it will not, in fact, we need people who have the COVID antibodies to donate blood. Those donations could be lifesaving”.
Michaels explained to the Vaccine Team new guidance released from the Food and Drug Administration.
“The FDA recently changed regulations to allow blood centers to take blood donations from people who have had the vaccine. So YES, if you have had the vaccine you can donate. A little stipulation from our website. If you receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine there is no waiting period to donate blood or platelets after receiving these vaccines and you can donate now. However, if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine from any other manufacturer you will need to wait two weeks before donating. So now moving forward, people who either have recovered from COVID-19 and are symptom free for 14 days or who have received vaccinations (series of two from Moderna or Pfizer), they can now give COVID-19 convalescent plasma,” Michaels said.
