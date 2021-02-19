VACCINE TEAM: Will giving blood reduce antibodies to COVID-19?

“The FDA recently changed regulations to allow blood centers to take blood donations from people who have had the vaccine. So YES, if you have had the vaccine you can donate. A little stipulation from our website. If you receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine there is no waiting period to donate blood or platelets after receiving these vaccines and you can donate now. However, if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine from any other manufacturer you will need to wait two weeks before donating. So now moving forward, people who either have recovered from COVID-19 and are symptom free for 14 days or who have received vaccinations (series of two from Moderna or Pfizer), they can now give COVID-19 convalescent plasma,” Michaels said.