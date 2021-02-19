VACCINE TEAM: Will the current vaccines protect against the new variants of COVID-19?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several viewers reached out to the Vaccine Team with the same question; Will the current Moderna and Pfizer vaccines protect against the new variants of the coronavirus?
The short answer is yes, they do.
According to a new report by The New England Journal of Medicine released Wednesday, lab tests were promising in neutralizing variants with the vaccines currently in use.
The variants they tested included the one first reported in South Africa.
North Carolina has only reported one case of that variant. There are another 11 cases in South Carolina.
Researchers say they tested versions of the virus against blood samples. They found the virus was neutralized after being treated with both vaccines. They noted that in the tests, the vaccines didn’t trigger as many antibodies, however, it would be enough to protect you.
Meanwhile, the CDC is watching all the variants closely. The federal agency has not commented on the latest report from the New England Journal of Medicine.
