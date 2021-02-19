United House of Prayer for All People co-hosting community vaccination event Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The United House of Prayer for All People is co-hosting a community vaccination clinic along with Mecklenburg County Public Health this weekend.
The event, which is by appointment only, will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United House of Prayer location at 2321 Beatties Ford Road.
The community clinic is open to Groups 1 and 2, which includes healthcare workers and those 65 years in age and older. You can register for the event here or call the COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400 (option 3 for English and option 8 for Spanish).
“Community-based clinics like this one are essential to making sure we equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines here in Mecklenburg County. We’re excited to partner with the United House of Prayer for All People to offer 500 vaccines to healthcare workers and seniors in the Beatties Ford Road corridor,” said Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.
Health officials say community-based clinics provide “low-barrier vaccine opportunities for those who might be limited by transportation, access to the internet or may only be willing to come if invited by their community leader, faith leader, or another person they trust.”
“We welcome our eligible neighbors and members to our property for vaccination this Saturday,” said Apostle R. White, Pastor, United House of Prayer for All People. “The impact of health disparities on African Americans is well documented. As a predominantly African American congregation here in Mecklenburg County, the United House of Prayer - and our leader Bishop C.M. Bailey, felt it incumbent upon us to open our doors and encourage our members, neighbors and friends to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, we continue to urge our community to properly wear masks, socially distance, and stay home if you are sick.”
Mecklenburg County Public Health is also accepting applications to co-host community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinics, which you can apply for here. A new form on the County’s COVID-19 vaccination page here allows community groups and organizations to submit requests to co-host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at www.MeckNC.gov/COVID-19 or by calling the Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400.
