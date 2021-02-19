United House of Prayer for All People co-hosting community vaccination event Saturday

“We welcome our eligible neighbors and members to our property for vaccination this Saturday,” said Apostle R. White, Pastor, United House of Prayer for All People. “The impact of health disparities on African Americans is well documented. As a predominantly African American congregation here in Mecklenburg County, the United House of Prayer - and our leader Bishop C.M. Bailey, felt it incumbent upon us to open our doors and encourage our members, neighbors and friends to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, we continue to urge our community to properly wear masks, socially distance, and stay home if you are sick.”