Today brings the start of a better weather pattern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re holding onto yesterday’s First Alert – just for the morning hours – as leftover rain is slowly pushing east and out of the WBTV area.
It will take the better part of the morning for that to happen, but once it does, we’ll be done with the rain for a good stretch and clouds this afternoon should even break for some welcome sunshine.
Still damp and chilly today with afternoon readings only inching back up to the mid to upper 40s.
Clear skies and much colder tonight, lows will fall back to the 20s in most neighborhoods.
The weekend will feature plenty of sunshine with chilly temperatures both by day and at night. Sunshine will dominate Saturday with afternoon readings recovering to the upper 40s. After another cold start in the 30s, lower 50s are forecast Sunday under mostly sunny skies.
Monday brings our next round of rain, though it looks like a quick-moving front with rain amounts less than one-half inch for most. Still, roads will be wet Monday – perhaps for both the morning and afternoon commutes - so a First Alert has been issued with highs in the middle 50s.
A nice warming trend kicks in after Monday’s rain. High temperatures in the lower 60s are expected Tuesday followed by middle 60s for the midweek period with dry conditions prevailing through Wednesday.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
