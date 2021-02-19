Two men dead, another injured in Gaston County shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are dead and another is injured following a shooting in Gaston County late Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. off Lowery Wood Road, near the Cleveland County line. When they got to the scene, police said they found two men, Robert Lucas “Luke” Gibby, age 22, and Adam Kale Wood, age 19, deceased near the intersection.
About two hours later, another man, Todd Payton Lee Waggoner, age 21, showed up at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say he had been at the Gaston County scene earlier in the night.
The victims’ names are not being made public pending family notification.
Police have said if they are looking for any suspects and have released no possible motives for the shooting.
At the scene, it appeared a vehicle had bullet holes on the driver’s side.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the case should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704=866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.