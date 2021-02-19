8-month-old girl hospitalized with possible frostbite, father charged with cruelty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge father is being charged with cruelty after taking his 8-month-old daughter to the hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 16, suffering from possible frostbite
According to documents obtained from the Baton Rouge Police Department, Daquain Davis, 22, brought his daughter to the North Baton Rouge emergency room because she was cold to the touch.
When medical staff began treatment on the victim they checked her core temperature to be 93 degrees. The medical staff also stated that the baby showed up in soaking wet clothes.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital for a higher level of care. According to arrest records, Davis became upset with the type of care the victim was receiving and did not allow the medical staff to take her into ICU.
Medical staff stated that the baby’s limbs and hands were swollen and that she has a significant chance of suffering long-term damage because her core body temperature was so low.
The arrest report shows that the Baton Rouge weather was around 25 degrees and the victim would have to be out in the cold for multiple hours for the body to reach that core temperature.
Davis was booked into parish prison.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.