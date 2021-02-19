Mecklenburg County reports more than 97K total coronavirus cases, nearly 900 virus-related deaths

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 900 Mecklenburg County residents have died due to COVID-19 and 97,921 have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
The number of virus related deaths have risen to 895 as of Thursday.
Weeks earlier, Mecklenburg County reported that a child had died due to COVID-19 complications. This is the second child in North Carolina to die from virus-related complications.
Health leaders recently reported the first identification in a North Carolina resident of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom in December.
The B.1.1.7 variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Mecklenburg County processed by Mako Medical Laboratories. To protect the privacy of the individual, no further information will be released.
“That’s what these viruses do,” Harris said. “They mutate.”
