Man charged in Salisbury gas station parking lot shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have made an arrest in the shooting that happened in a gas station parking lot on February 2.
Kenneth Wayne Gabriel, 39, of Courtney Lane, was charged with attempted murder in the shooting.
According to the report, the shooting happened on Tuesday, February 2 at 2:15 pm. Police were called to the Rushco BP station at the corner of Statesville Boulevard and West Innes Street.
The victim was found in the front of the store. Police said he had been shot in the jaw. The 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is recovering.
Knox Middle School and North Hills Christian School were both placed on Code Yellow lockdown for a short time as a precaution.
Gabriel is set to appear in court on Friday. Bond is set at $450,000.
