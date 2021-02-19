Lingering rain possible overnight, with a few icy spots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Ashe and Watauga Counties until 7 AM Friday, for the chance for icy spots on roads and surfaces, along with the chance for a little wintry mix. A Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until 7 AM Friday for Anson, Richmond, and Chesterfield (SC) counties, and counties south and east of I-85.
Scattered rain showers will be possible overnight into Friday morning, especially for areas east and south of I-85. Overnight low temperatures will hover around freezing along and north of the I-40 corridor, with upper 20s to lower 30s; above freezing temperatures are forecasted for the Charlotte Metro area, and further south and east, with lows around 34 degrees.
Friday will feature clearing skies through the day, with high temperatures around 50 degrees for Charlotte, yet lower 30s and possible snow flurries around Boone.
The weekend looks dry and mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the upper 40s for Saturday, and lower 50s for Sunday. The mountains will feature highs around 30 degrees for Saturday, with upper 30s for Sunday.
Another chance for scattered rain develops again for Monday, with highs in the mid-50s.
A nice warming trend continues through midweek next week, with highs in the 60s, and dry conditions. A few rain showers are possible on Thursday, with a better chance for rain by next Friday.
Stay safe and get the latest weather updates on your mobile device, with the WBTV Weather app!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.