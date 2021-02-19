Large tree, downed power lines block part of road in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large tree fell and power lines were down along part of Randolph Road in southeast Charlotte Friday morning, causing delays in the area for a time.
The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident just before 9:30 a.m., saying that Randolph Road was closed in both directions at Cranbrook Lane and Dotger Avenue.
The fallen tree and downed lines come after rainfall in the area Thursday and into Friday morning.
An alternate route is advised.
