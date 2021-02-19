Lane and ramp closures upcoming for I-85 rehab project in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Lane and ramp closures are scheduled for next week along the stretch of Interstate 85 being revamped in Rowan County.
Diamond grinding, which makes the concrete pavement smoother for drivers, will require the following closures between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- On Monday, the two right lanes of I-85 North will be closed between Exit 76 (Innes Street) and Exit 79 (Spencer).
- On Tuesday, the two right lanes of I-85 South will be closed between Exit 81 (Long Ferry Road) and Exit 79 (Spencer). In addition to these lane closures, the ramp from I-85 South to Exit 79 (Spencer/Old Union Church Road) will be closed. Drivers needing to access this exit will continue on I-85 South to Exit 76 and take I-85 North back to Exit 79.
- On Wednesday, the two right lanes of I-85 South will be closed between Exit 70 (Webb Road) and Exit 68 (N.C. 152).
- On Thursday, the two left lanes of I-85 South will be closed near Exit 76 (Innes Street).
All of this work is weather dependent and subject to change. Drivers should slow down and anticipate crews working close to the travel lanes throughout this work zone.
