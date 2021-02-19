Jessica Jones named new Finance Director for the City of Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City Manager Lloyd Payne today named Jessica Jones as Finance Director for the City of Concord. Jones brings over 16 years of governmental finance experience to the role, which she will assume on February 22.
“I am pleased to announce the promotion of Jessica Jones to Finance Director for the City of Concord,” said Lloyd Payne, City Manager. “Jessica has served the City of Concord for more than 13 years; I am confident she and her team will continue to keep the City of Concord fiscally strong and assist in planning for future projects to enhance the quality of life for Concord citizens. I am proud to stand beside Jessica on Team Concord.”
Ms. Jones has served as Interim Finance Director since December 14, 2020, following the promotion of former Finance Director Pam Hinson to Assistant City Manager. Prior to this, Jones worked closely with Hinson as the City’s Deputy Finance Director since January 2015.
“Jessica has done a wonderful job supporting me for many years,” said Pam Hinson, Assistant City Manager. “I am thrilled to see her advance to this position; her extensive experience and expertise will be a valuable addition to our leadership team.”
“I am grateful for the opportunities that the City has given me to grow professionally and I am humbled to be selected as the next Finance Director,” said Jones. “Being able to serve the City I grew up in is special and I look forward to continuing the success of the Finance Department to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
A Certified Public Account since 2008, Jones worked at a public accounting firm for two years before joining the City of Concord. Prior to Jones employment with the Finance Department, the City hired external auditors to prepare financial statements. Jones brought her knowledge of governmental audits to the City and began preparing financial statements in-house, resulting in substantial cost savings to the City and a significantly smoother external audit process. Also, under her supervision the City of Concord’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Governmental Finance Officers Association. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a governmental body and its management.
Ms. Jones is a native of Concord, NC. She graduated from Concord High School, and received both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accountancy degree from UNC Charlotte. She lives in Cabarrus County with her husband, Justin, and their daughter, Abby.
