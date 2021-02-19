Ice totals lower than expected, no major issues in Avery County

NEWLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - What was expected to be a major ice storm turned into something much less in Avery County.
Trees were coated with about a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice at daybreak but temperatures warmed and the expected buildup of ice was lessened.
The major worry was that there would be widespread power outages.
One community along Highway 19E did lose power for a couple of hours but that was fixed by mid-morning. Only a handful lost electricity after that.
Roads were not an issue either. Crews were out early spreading salt and kept slick spots from developing in most areas.
There is concern that freezing temperatures Thursday night could lead to black ice, but the DOT will have crews monitoring road conditions and ready to tackle any problems that develop.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.