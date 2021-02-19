Person shot and killed in west Charlotte identified as 23-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man killed in a shooting in west Charlotte Friday morning has been identified by police as 23-year-old Noah Deryan Feaster.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at a home off Berryhill Road near Morton Street, not far from W Morehead Street.
Police say they arrived to find a large group of people leaving the home. A tenant at the home told police that a man had been shot in the home.
Officers say they found a man, later identified as Feaster, dead in the home with a gunshot wound.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Feaster’s family has been notified of his death.
