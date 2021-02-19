Gardner-Webb sweeps second-place Radford Thursday with 77-49 road win

Press release provided by Gardner-Webb Athletics
RADFORD, Va. – Jaheam Cornwall scored a game-high 22 points and freshmen Jordan Sears and Anthony Selden combined for 30 points off the bench to lead Gardner-Webb to a 77-49 road win at second-place Radford Thursday night.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-14, 9-10 Big South) completed the series sweep and delivered the Highlanders (13-11, 12-6) their worst loss of the season.
Cornwall scored 13 of his points in the decisive second half after pushing Gardner-Webb to a 33-23 lead at the break. The ‘Dogs shot 51.9 percent in that opening 20 minutes and got even hotter in the second half.
Cornwall connected for eight points early in the second half, fueling a 12-0 run by Gardner-Webb out of the locker room. The Runnin’ Bulldogs would keep their lead around 20 points for much of the game after that, but Radford had a brief 5-0 spurt by Fah’Mir Ali that trimmed the lead to 56-42 with 7:47 to play.
Selden calmly sank a three-pointer from the top of the key after Cornwall drove and dished, however, and Gardner-Webb wasn’t threatened further. Selden scored each of his 14 points in the final eight minutes, playing extended time as three Gardner-Webb starters sat with foul trouble.
Sears also made several big plays over the final 20 minutes and finished with 16 points – two shy of his career-high.
Gardner-Webb shot 55.1 percent for the game (27-of-49), making nearly twice as many field goals as the home team. The ‘Dogs knocked down 11-of-22 from long range and were a solid 12-of-17 at the stripe. GWU also controlled a 35-28 edge on the backboards.
The second half saw Gardner-Webb shoot 59.1 percent (13-of-22), connect on 8-of-13 from long range and pull down 18 rebounds.
Radford shot just 29.8 percent for the night (14-of-47), with half of its field goal makes coming from three-point land (7-of-24).
Guard Quinton Morton-Robertson led the way with 13 points, Dravon Mangum scored 10 and Ali had nine points.
Gardner-Webb will take a brief break before closing out its regular season on November 24 at USC Upstate.
