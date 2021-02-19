Electrical fire destroys Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A home was destroyed Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out.
Charlotte Fire Department responded to a residence on Lambeth Drive around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. When they got there, they found a single wide trailer was on fire.
The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes with the help of 23 firefighters.
Investigators say fire was started by some sort of electrical issue. They estimate the trailer incurred about $26,000 in damage.
No injuries were reported. The resident has been displaced.
