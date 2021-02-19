East Spencer man charged following dog fighting investigation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Delontay Jaquan Moore, 25, of East Spencer, is accused of child abuse and being involved in dog fighting. The charges are the result of an investigation that involved the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the Rowan County Department of Social Services, the US Department of Agriculture, Salisbury Police, Concord Police, the State Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in 2018 when Concord Police alerted Rowan deputies that Moore may have been involved in a dog-fighting ring.
On Wednesday the Rowan Sheriff’s Office served warrants at a house in the 500 block of Welder Street in East Spencer. According to the report, deputes found dog feces on the floor in several rooms of the home. Three pounds of marijuana, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia were found. Twenty-five dogs also were seized. Most of the dogs required medical attention.
Two small children, ages 1 and 2, were also located at the house.
Moore was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor child abuse and a federal count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $60,000.
The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.
